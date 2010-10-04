Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Cafe Relaxing : French Music

Cafe Relaxing : French Music

Guitar Duo

Blue Music Srl  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

13 jours en France

13 jours en France

Guitar Duo

2

Holidays

Holidays

Guitar Duo

3

Обложка трека

Concerto pour une voix

Guitar Duo

4

Обложка трека

Hymne à l'amour (If You Love Me)

Guitar Duo

5

Обложка трека

Les feuilles mortes (Autumn Leaves)

Guitar Duo

6

Moulin rouge

Moulin rouge

Guitar Duo

7

Обложка трека

Les parapluies de Cherbourg

Guitar Duo

8

Обложка трека

Chanson de Marcelino

Guitar Duo

9

Обложка трека

Du soleil plein les yeux

Guitar Duo

10

Les Champs-Elysees

Les Champs-Elysees

Guitar Duo

11

Live for Life

Live for Life

Guitar Duo

12

Solenzara

Solenzara

Guitar Duo

