Альбом
Постер альбома Game collection, Vol.III

Game collection, Vol.III

RMaster

Cyber Chord Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Обложка трека

Requiem (From Dragon Quest Ii)

RMaster

2

Обложка трека

Epilogue (From Gyakuten)

RMaster

3

Обложка трека

Gradius Theme (From Gradius)

RMaster

4

Обложка трека

Main Theme (From Halo)

RMaster

5

Обложка трека

Morrowind Theme (From Morrowind)

RMaster

6

Обложка трека

Techno Syndrome (From Mortal Combat)

RMasterThe Game Music Committee

7

Обложка трека

Smile (From Tamagocchi)

RMaster

8

Обложка трека

Donky Jungle Park (From Super Mario Kart)

RMaster

9

Обложка трека

Shoujo Kisoukyoku (From Touhou)

RMaster

10

Обложка трека

Theme Song (From World of Warcraft 2)

RMaster

11

Обложка трека

Human Music (From World of Warcraft)

RMaster

12

Обложка трека

Kaze No Sakana (From Legend of Zelda)

RMaster

13

Обложка трека

Dungeon (From Legend of Zelda)

RMaster

14

Обложка трека

Temple (From Legend of Zelda)

RMaster

15

Обложка трека

Pain (From Xenosaga Vocal Version)

RMaster

16

Обложка трека

Pain (From Xenosaga Karaoke Version)

RMaster

