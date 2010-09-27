Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Very Best of

The Very Best of

Joséphine Baker

Seniors  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

J'ai deux amours

Joséphine Baker

2

Обложка трека

Besame Mucho

Joséphine Baker

3

Обложка трека

La petite tonkinoise

Joséphine Baker

4

Обложка трека

Love Is a Dreamer

Joséphine Baker

5

Обложка трека

Mon coeur est un oiseau des îles

Joséphine Baker

6

Обложка трека

You Are the Greatest Love

Joséphine Baker

7

Обложка трека

Brazil

Joséphine Baker

8

Обложка трека

A Message from the Man In the Moon

Joséphine Baker

9

Обложка трека

C'est ça le vrai bonheur

Joséphine Baker

10

Обложка трека

I'm Feelin' Like a Million

Joséphine Baker

11

Обложка трека

Sans amour

Joséphine Baker

12

Обложка трека

Sur deux notes

Joséphine Baker

13

Обложка трека

Dis-moi Joséphine

Joséphine Baker

14

Обложка трека

Sans amour

Joséphine Baker

15

Обложка трека

Dans mon village

Joséphine Baker

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома J'ai deux amours

J'ai deux amours

Постер альбома Si j'étais blanche

Si j'étais blanche

Постер альбома Vintage Cafè: Vous faites partie de moi

Vintage Cafè: Vous faites partie de moi

Постер альбома Joséphine Baker - Vintage Sounds

Joséphine Baker - Vintage Sounds

Постер альбома J'ai deux amours (Remastered 2020)

J'ai deux amours (Remastered 2020)

Постер альбома J'ai peur de rêver (Remastered 2020)

J'ai peur de rêver (Remastered 2020)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома 100 Vocal & Jazz Classics - Vol. 12 (1940-1941)

100 Vocal & Jazz Classics - Vol. 12 (1940-1941)

Постер альбома Phir Subah Hogi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Phir Subah Hogi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Постер альбома Greetings From The Past

Greetings From The Past

Постер альбома Отростки радости

Отростки радости

Постер альбома Jogging Music: Just the Best Sports Music, Vol. 1

Jogging Music: Just the Best Sports Music, Vol. 1

Постер альбома FAWL (From Amsterdam With Love)

FAWL (From Amsterdam With Love)