Альбом
Постер альбома Anime Collection, Vol.13

Anime Collection, Vol.13

RMaster

Cyber Chord Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1



Seventh Moon (from Macross 7) (Vocal Version)

RMasterTAEJI

2



...Dakedo Baby!! (from Macross 7) (Vocal Version)

RMaster

3



Jade (from Macross Plus) (Instrumental)

RMaster

4



Little White Dragon (from Macross) (Vocal Version)

RMaster

5



Angel Voice (from Macross 7) (Vocal Version)

RMasterTAEJI

6



Totsugeki Love Heart (from Macross 7) (Vocal Version)

RMasterTAEJI

7



Dog Fighter (from Macross) (Instrumental)

RMaster

8



Lion (from Macross Frontier) (Vocal Version)

RMasterShiroku

9



Macross (from Macross) (Instrumentel)

RMaster

10



Voices (from Macross Plus) (Vocal Version)

RMaster

11



My Soul For You (from Macross 7) (Vocal Version)

RMasterTAEJI

12



Myung Theme (from Macross Plus) (Instrumental)

RMaster

13



National Anthem of Macross (from Macross Plus) (Instrumental)

RMaster

14



Very Little Wishes (from Macross Plus) (Instrumental)

RMaster

