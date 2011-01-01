Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома 20 Songs of Love

20 Songs of Love

Various Artists

Daxa production  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Обложка трека

Only You

The Platters

2

Обложка трека

Walk On By

Dionne Warwick

3

Обложка трека

Hooked On a Feeling

B.J. Thomas

4

Обложка трека

I'm Into Something Good

Hermits Herman's

5

Обложка трека

Sure Gonna Miss Her

Gary Lewis & The Playboys

6

Обложка трека

Cherish

The Association

7

Обложка трека

When a Man Loves a Woman (Live)

Percy Sledge

8

Обложка трека

Turn Around and Look At Me

The Vogues

9

Обложка трека

Tell It Like It Is

Aaron Neville

10

Обложка трека

Ain't No Way to Treat a Lady

Helen Reddy

11

Обложка трека

Always and Forever

Heatwave

12

Обложка трека

Just a Smile

Pilot

13

Обложка трека

Fallin In Love

Hamilton Joe Frank and Reynolds

14

Обложка трека

If You Don't Know Me By Now

Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes

15

Обложка трека

Oh Girl

The Chi-Lites

16

Обложка трека

You Keep Me Hangin' On

Vanilla Fudge

17

Обложка трека

Sugar Sugar

The Archies

18

Обложка трека

Love Grows

Edison Lighthouse

19

Обложка трека

Didn't I Blow Your Mind This Time

The Delfonics

20

Обложка трека

Temptation Eyes

The Grass Roots

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart (The Hit Collection)

Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart (The Hit Collection)

Постер альбома Ink Spots Selected Favorites

Ink Spots Selected Favorites

Постер альбома British Hits Charts 1962 Vol. 3 - 100 Original Recordings

British Hits Charts 1962 Vol. 3 - 100 Original Recordings

Постер альбома A Man And His Music: The Player

A Man And His Music: The Player

Постер альбома 私にパパ、ビート・トゥ・ザ・バー

私にパパ、ビート・トゥ・ザ・バー

Постер альбома Creepin' Up

Creepin' Up