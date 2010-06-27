Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Chopin

Chopin

Renato Sellani

Philology  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

Thank You, Chopin

Renato Sellani

2

Обложка трека

Preludio, Op. 28, No. 4

Renato Sellani

3

Обложка трека

Valzer, Op. 34, No. 2

Renato Sellani

4

Обложка трека

Notturno, Op. 9, No. 2

Renato Sellani

5

Обложка трека

Scusami Chopin

Renato Sellani

6

Обложка трека

Sonata, Op. 35, No. 2

Renato Sellani

7

Обложка трека

Studio, Op. 10, No. 3

Renato Sellani

8

Обложка трека

Preludio, Op. 28, No. 20

Renato Sellani

9

Обложка трека

Valzer, Op. 69, No. 1

Renato Sellani

10

Обложка трека

Thank You, Chopin (Alternate)

Renato Sellani

11

Обложка трека

Preludio, Op. 28, No. 20 (Alternate)

Renato Sellani

12

Обложка трека

Intro to preludio, Op. 28, No. 20

Renato Sellani

13

Обложка трека

Intro to preludio, Op. 28, No. 20 (Alternate)

Renato Sellani

14

Обложка трека

Intro to studio, Op. 10, No. 3

Renato Sellani

15

Обложка трека

Intro to valzer, Op. 69, No. 1

Renato Sellani

16

Обложка трека

Intro to notturno, Op. 9, No. 2

Renato Sellani

17

Обложка трека

Intro to notturno, Op. 9, No. 2 (Alternate 1)

Renato Sellani

18

Обложка трека

Intro to notturno, Op. 9, No. 2 (Alternate 2)

Renato Sellani

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sellani on Steinway

Sellani on Steinway

Постер альбома Autoritratto

Autoritratto

Постер альбома Tu musica divina

Tu musica divina

Постер альбома Quando m'innamoro..., vol.2

Quando m'innamoro..., vol.2

Постер альбома Glad there is you

Glad there is you

Постер альбома Sempre amore

Sempre amore

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Berlin Cabaret Songs

Berlin Cabaret Songs

Постер альбома Romantic Classical Grand Piano Music, Instrumental New Age Piano Songs, Romantische Klavier Musik, Música Romántica De Piano

Romantic Classical Grand Piano Music, Instrumental New Age Piano Songs, Romantische Klavier Musik, Música Romántica De Piano

Постер альбома Space

Space

Постер альбома Yasmin

Yasmin

Постер альбома Claude Debussy Performs Original Piano Works

Claude Debussy Performs Original Piano Works

Постер альбома The Most Relaxing Flute Album In The World... Ever!

The Most Relaxing Flute Album In The World... Ever!