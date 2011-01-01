Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Flowerpot Sessions

The Flowerpot Sessions

Various Artists

Co-operative Music  • Фолк  • 2011

1

Обложка трека

Something Funny (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Kill It KidJoker & The Thief

2

Обложка трека

Oh Mississippi (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

LissieMt. Desolation

3

Обложка трека

It's About Time (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Treetop Flyers

4

Обложка трека

To Let Go (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Angus & Julia StoneSarah Blasko

5

Обложка трека

Scattered Hearts (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Monument Valley

6

Обложка трека

Hands To Hold (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Kyla La GrangeMarcus FosterMatthew and the Atlas

7

Обложка трека

Patient Love (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

PassengerAngus & Julia Stone Band

8

Обложка трека

Mexico (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Staves

9

Обложка трека

Bellina (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Pete Roe

10

Обложка трека

Heart Of Hearts (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Alan Pownall

11

Обложка трека

Movement (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Marcus Foster

12

Обложка трека

Dividing Line (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Mt. DesolationLissie

13

Обложка трека

Send Me An Angel Down (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Kill It Kid

14

Обложка трека

Traffic (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Sam Beer

15

Обложка трека

For Birds (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

James MossStaves

16

Обложка трека

You're The One That I Want (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Damien RiceAngus & Julia Stone

17

Обложка трека

Brixton Hill (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Ryan O'Reilly

18

Обложка трека

All I Had (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Hughie Gavin

19

Обложка трека

Old Fashioned Morphine (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Tom McKean & The Emperors

20

Обложка трека

All I Want (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Sarah Blasko

21

Обложка трека

Beneath The Sea (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Matthew and the AtlasMarcus FosterKyla La Grangeryan o'reilly band

22

Обложка трека

How The Dinosaurs Talk (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

Beans On Toast

23

Обложка трека

Little Eyes (Live At The Flowerpot, Kentish Town, July 2010)

CrownsBen LovettBeans On ToastStaves

