Альбом
Постер альбома Charthits Karaoke : The Very Best of the Year 2003, Vol. 4

Charthits Karaoke : The Very Best of the Year 2003, Vol. 4

Charttraxx Karaoke

Charttraxx Home Entertainment  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

Here Without You (Karaoke Version In the Style of 3 Doors Down)

Charttraxx Karaoke

2

Running (Karaoke Version In the Style of No Doubt)

Charttraxx Karaoke

3

Angel (Karaoke Version In the Style of Amanda Perez)

Charttraxx Karaoke

4

Country Girl (Karaoke Version In the Style of Df Dub)

Charttraxx Karaoke

5

I Showed Her (Karaoke Version In the Style of O-Town)

Charttraxx Karaoke

6

Why Can't I (Karaoke Version In the Style of Liz Phair)

Charttraxx Karaoke

7

Miss Independent (Karaoke Version In the Style of Kelly Clarkson)

Charttraxx Karaoke

8

(There's Gotta Be) More to Life (Karaoke Version In the Style of Stacie Orrico)

Charttraxx Karaoke

9

Nothing At All (Karaoke Version In the Style of Santana)

Charttraxx Karaoke

10

Picture (Karaoke Version In the Style of Kid Rock)

Charttraxx Karaoke

11

So Yesterday (Karaoke Version In the Style of Hilary Duff)

Charttraxx Karaoke

12

Do I Have to Cry for You (Karaoke Version In the Style of Nick Carter)

Charttraxx Karaoke

13

Bright Lights (Karaoke Version In the Style of Matchbox Twenty)

Charttraxx Karaoke

14

I'm With You (Karaoke Version In the Style of Avril Lavigne)

Charttraxx Karaoke

15

Take Me Away (Karaoke Version In the Style of Fefe Dobson)

Charttraxx Karaoke

16

Why Georgia (Karaoke Version In the Style of John Mayer)

Charttraxx Karaoke

