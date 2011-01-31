Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Beethoven : Clair de Lune, Sonate No. 14 en ut dièse mineur, Op. 27 : No. 2

Theo van der Pas

Astorg Classical  • Классическая музыка  • 2011
Moonlight, Piano Sonata No.14 In C Sharp Minor, Op.27 : No.2, I. Adagio sostenuto

Theo van der Pas

Moonlight, Piano Sonata No.14 In C Sharp Minor, Op.27 : No.2, II. Allegretto

Theo van der Pas

Moonlight, Piano Sonata No.14 In C Sharp Minor, Op.27 : No.2, III. Presto

Theo van der Pas

