compilationTitle
Постер альбома Road Trip, Vol.7 (Songs from the Route 66)

Road Trip, Vol.7 (Songs from the Route 66)

Various Artists

H.o.t.S (Home of the Stars)  • Музыка мира  • 2011
Boogie Woogie Tennessee

Ricky Riddle

Chattanooga Boogie

Zeb Turner

Chattanooga Shoe Shine Boy

Tommy Duncan

Good Night Cincinnati, Good Morning Tennessee

Long Shorty

In the Hills of Tennessee

Jimmy Rogers

Leaving Tennessee

The Kelleys

Memphis Hop

Bumps Meyers

Music-Making Mama from Memphis

Bob Sandy

My Tennessee Talkin' Doll

Gene OQuinn

Nine Tenths of the Tennessee River

Moon Mullican

Ten-Ten-Tennessee Line

T. Texas Tyler

Tennessee Avenue

Slim Whitman

Tennessee Baby

Martin Dude

Tennessee Border

Tennessee Ernie Ford

Tennessee Courtin' Time

Jean Opal

Tennessee Local

Thomas Dick

Tennessee Rock

Hoyt Scoggins

Tennessee Tango

York Brothers

Tennessee Waltz

The Louvin Brothers

Tennessee Waltz Blues

Stick McGhee

