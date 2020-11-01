Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concerto K. 313 et concerto pour flûte et harpe K. 299 - Ouvertures de La flûte enchantée et de la Symphonie No. 32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concerto K. 313 et concerto pour flûte et harpe K. 299 - Ouvertures de La flûte enchantée et de la Symphonie No. 32

Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice, Catherine Michel, Benoit Fromanger, Kurt Redel

Forlane  • Классическая музыка  • 1989
Обложка трека

Concerto pour flûte et harpe en ut majeur, K. 299 : Allegro

Orchestre Philharmonique de NiceKurt RedelCatherine MichelBenoit Fromanger

Обложка трека

Concerto pour flûte et harpe en ut majeur, K. 299 : Andantino

Orchestre Philharmonique de NiceKurt RedelCatherine MichelBenoit Fromanger

Обложка трека

Concerto pour flûte et harpe en ut majeur, K. 299 : Rondo

Orchestre Philharmonique de NiceKurt RedelCatherine MichelBenoit Fromanger

Обложка трека

Ouverture de la flûte enchantée en mi bémol majeur, K. 620 : Adagio, Allegro, Adagio, Allegro

Orchestre Philharmonique de NiceKurt RedelCatherine MichelBenoit Fromanger

Обложка трека

Concerto pour flûte et orchestre No. 1 en sol majeur, K. 313 Dejean : Allegro maestoso

Orchestre Philharmonique de NiceKurt RedelCatherine MichelBenoit Fromanger

Обложка трека

Concerto pour flûte et orchestre No. 1 en sol majeur, K. 313 Dejean : Adagio non troppo

Orchestre Philharmonique de NiceKurt RedelCatherine MichelBenoit Fromanger

Обложка трека

Concerto pour flûte et orchestre No. 1 en sol majeur, K. 313 Dejean : Rondo

Orchestre Philharmonique de NiceKurt RedelCatherine MichelBenoit Fromanger

Обложка трека

Symphonie en sol majeur No. 32, K. 318 Ouverture Italienne : Allegro spiritoso, Andante, Tempo I

Orchestre Philharmonique de NiceKurt RedelCatherine MichelBenoit Fromanger

