Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best Collection of Claudio Villa

The Best Collection of Claudio Villa

Claudio Villa

Masar  • Поп-музыка, Фолк/народная, Музыка мира  • 2011
Обложка трека

'O sole mio (It's Now or Never)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Arrivederci Roma (Good-bye to Rome)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Vecchio scarpone

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Mamma

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Cara piccina

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Come le rose

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Malafemmena

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

'o ritratto 'e Nanninella

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Piccerella

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Tu si' Napule

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Fiorin fiorello (In Love)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Casa mia (Casetta de Trastevere)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Guaglione (Bambino)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Quanno er sole de Roma lascia li Sette Colli

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Mexico

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Terra straniera

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

La vita è bella

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Nannì ('na gita a li castelli)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

E' 'na ragazza trasteverina

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Non ti scordar di me

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Vola colomba

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Granada

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Vicino alla fontana

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Amami se vuoi (On That Lovely Day)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Ho pianto per te

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Corde della mia chitarra

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Serenata delle serenate

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

'na sera 'e maggio

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

I' te vurria vasà

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Com'è bello fa' l'amore quanno è sera

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Serenate dei miei sogni

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Stornello trasteverino

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Borgatella di marina

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Tutte le mamme

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Stornello a pungolo

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Nel blu dipinto di blu (Volare)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Chitarra romana (Roman Guitar)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Pupo biondo

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Binario

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Qui sotto il cielo di Capri

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Canto a voce piena

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

'nu quarto 'e luna

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Luna rossa (Blushing Moon)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Nun se scherza co l'ammore

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Munasterio 'e Santa Chiara

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Santa Lucia Luntana

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Piazza di Spagna

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Samba alla fiorentina

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Incantatella

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Madonnella del torrente

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Addio sogni di gloria

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Bocca desiderata

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Aprite le finestre

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Valzer dell'allegria

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Il pericolo n. 1 (El Peligre N. 1)

Claudio VillaGino Latilla

Обложка трека

Torna

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Madonna amore

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

L'eco der core

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Fontane romane

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

La luna nel rio

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Manuela

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Letterine del soldato

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Rondinella forestiera

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Via maestra

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Dama in blu

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

L'hai voluto tu

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Roma sei sempre tu

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Perdonami

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Ti voglio come sei

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Ma perché malinconia

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Un cuore

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

La colpa fu

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Borgo antico

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Tu che mi hai preso il cuor

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Marechiare

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Il torrente

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Passione amara

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Carrozzella romana

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Canta se la vuoi cantar (Parte. 1)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Balocchi e profumi

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Canzone stradaiola

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Bella dispettosa

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Cancello chiuso

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Gigolette

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Un garofano rosso

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Torna a Surriento (Come Back to Sorrento)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Nun voglio fa' 'o sergente

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Spazzacamino

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Addio signora

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Buona fortuna a te

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Rosso di sera

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Fili d'oro

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Una marcia in fa

Claudio VillaGino Latilla

Обложка трека

Canta se la vuoi cantar (Parte. 2)

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Buongiorno tristezza

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Core 'ngrato

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Andalusia

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Serenata al mio bambino

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Serenatella marinara

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Albaspina

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Ho fatto tante serenate

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Zingarella

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Firenze sogna

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Fragole e cappellini

Duo FasanoClaudio Villa

Обложка трека

'o surdato 'nnammurato

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Stornellata romana

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Romanina del Bajon

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Madonna delle rose

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Dormi mamma

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Luna messaggera

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Canzone al vento

Claudio Villa

Обложка трека

Primo appuntamento

Claudio Villa

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Music around the World by Claudio Villa, Vol. 2

Music around the World by Claudio Villa, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Music around the World by Claudio Villa, Vol. 1

Music around the World by Claudio Villa, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Gigolette

Gigolette

Постер альбома Canto a Voce Piena

Canto a Voce Piena

Постер альбома Un'amore così grande

Un'amore così grande

Постер альбома A 'Nnammurata Cinese

A 'Nnammurata Cinese

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Tous les tubes

Tous les tubes

Постер альбома Till I Waltz Again With You

Till I Waltz Again With You

Постер альбома The Greatest Hits

The Greatest Hits

Постер альбома Line Renaud : Ses grands succès (Versions originales)

Line Renaud : Ses grands succès (Versions originales)

Постер альбома Pretty Little Baby

Pretty Little Baby

Постер альбома I 100 classici più belli della canzone italiana (The Greatest Italian Voices)

I 100 classici più belli della canzone italiana (The Greatest Italian Voices)