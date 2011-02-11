Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Songs

Songs

Billie Holiday

DAYL  • Поп-музыка  • 2011
Everything I Have Is Yours

Billie Holiday

Crazy He Calls Me

Billie Holiday

Blue Moon

Billie Holiday

Blue Turning Grey Over You

Billie Holiday

A Sunbonnet Blue

Billie Holiday

Gimmie a Pigfoot

Billie Holiday

Deep Song

 🅴

Billie Holiday

How Deep Is the Ocean

Billie Holiday

I Must Have That Man

Billie Holiday

Ghost of Yesterday

Billie Holiday

Falling In Love Again

Billie Holiday

I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues

Billie Holiday

I Don't Know If I'm Coming or Going

Billie Holiday

I Cried for You

Billie Holiday

I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

Billie Holiday

Keeps On Rainin'

Billie Holiday

Laughing At Life

Billie Holiday

Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do

Billie Holiday

I Can't Face the Music

Billie Holiday

Everything Happens for the Best

Billie Holiday

