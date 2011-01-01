Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Isn't This a Lovely Day - The Irving Berlin Song Book, Vol. 2

Isn't This a Lovely Day - The Irving Berlin Song Book, Vol. 2

Ella Fitzgerald

American Songbook Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2011
Suppertime

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

How's Chances

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

Heat Wave

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

Isn't This a Lovely Day (To Be Caught In the Rain)

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

You Keep Coming Back Like a Song

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

Reaching for the Moon

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

Let's Go Slummin' On Park Avenue

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

The Song Is Ended (But the Melody Lingers On)

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

Now It Can Be Told

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

Always

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

It's a Lovely Day Today

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

Change Partners

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

Blue Skies

Ella FitzgeraldPaul Weston & His Orchestra

