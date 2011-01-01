Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Taking a Chance On Love

Taking a Chance On Love

Ella Fitzgerald

Vocal Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2011
Shake Down the Stars

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Gulf Coast Blues

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

I Fell In Love With a Dream

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Five O'clock Whistle

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

So Long

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Louisville, K-Y

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Taking a Chance On Love

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Cabin In the Sky

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

I'm the Lonsomest Gal In Town

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Three Little Words

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Hello Ma! I Done It Again

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Wishful Thinking

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

The One I Love (Belongs to Somebody Else)

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

The Muffin Man

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Keep Cool, Fool

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

No Nothing

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

My Man

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

I Must Have That Man

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

When My Sugar Walks Down the Street

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Melinda the Mousie

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man

Ella Fitzgerald and her Famous Orchestra

