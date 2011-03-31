Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Famous Movie Melodies, Vol. 2

Famous Movie Melodies, Vol. 2

Judy Garland, Betty Garble

H.o.t.S (Home of the Stars)  • Джаз, Поп-музыка, Музыка мира  • 2011
Обложка трека

Main Title of Meet Me In St. Louis

OrchestraThe MGM Studio Chorus

Обложка трека

Meet Me In St. Louis, Louis (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Judy GarlandJoan CarrollHarry DavenportThe MGM Studio Chorus

Обложка трека

The Boy Next Door (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Judy Garland

Обложка трека

Meet Me In St. Louis, Louis (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Judy GarlandLucille Bremer

Обложка трека

Skip to My Lou (Meet Me In St. Louis)

 🅴

Judy GarlandLucille BremerEnsemble

Обложка трека

Under the Bamboo Tree (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Judy GarlandMargaret O'Brien

Обложка трека

Over the Bannister (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Judy GarlandTom Drake

Обложка трека

The Trolley Song (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Judy GarlandThe MGM Studio Chorus

Обложка трека

Boys and Girls Like You and Me (Outtake) (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Judy Garland

Обложка трека

You and I (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Arthur FreedDenny Markas

Обложка трека

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Judy Garland

Обложка трека

Finale (Meet Me In St. Louis)

Orchestra of Meet Me In St. Louis

Обложка трека

How About You ? (Babes On Broadway)

Judy GarlandMickey Rooney

Обложка трека

On the Atchison, Topeka, and the Santa Fe (The Harvey Girls)

Judy Garland

Обложка трека

Mack The Black (The Pirate)

Judy Garland

Обложка трека

Love of My Life (The Pirate)

Judy Garland

Обложка трека

Voodoo (The Pirate)

Judy Garland

