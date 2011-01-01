Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall

Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall

Ella Fitzgerald, The Ink Spots

Vocal Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2011
Jim

Ella Fitzgerald

This Love of Mine

Ella Fitzgerald

Somebody Nobody Loves

Ella Fitzgerald

You Don't Know What Love Is

Ella Fitzgerald

Who Are You

Ella Fitzgerald

I'm Thrilled

Ella Fitzgerald

Make Love to Me

Ella Fitzgerald

I'm Gettin' Mighty Lonesome for You

Ella Fitzgerald & Her Four Keys

When I Come Back Crying (Will You Be Laughing At Me)

Ella Fitzgerald & Her Four Keys

All I Need Is You

Ella Fitzgerald & Her Four Keys

Mama Come Home

Ella Fitzgerald & Her Four Keys

My Heart and I Decided

Ella Fitzgerald & Her Four Keys

(I Put) a Four Leaf Clover In Your Pocket

Ella Fitzgerald & Her Four Keys

He's My Guy

Ella Fitzgerald & Her Four Keys

Cow Cow Boogie (Cuma-Ti-Yi-Ti-Ay)

Ella Fitzgerald & The Ink Spots

Once Too Often

Ella Fitzgerald

Time Alone Will Tell

Ella Fitzgerald

Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall

The Ink SpotsElla Fitzgerald

I'm Making Believe

The Ink SpotsElla Fitzgerald

And Her Tears Flowed Like Wine

Ella FitzgeraldJohnny Long & His OrchestraThe Song Spinners

I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Ella FitzgeraldJohnny Long & His OrchestraThe Song Spinners

