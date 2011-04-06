Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ludwig Van Beethoven, Vol. 8

Ludwig Van Beethoven, Vol. 8

Artur Schnabel

M.O.T.O  • Классическая музыка  • 2011
Piano Sonata No. 13 In E Flat Major, Op. 27/1 : Quasi una fantasia 1. Andante, Allegro

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 13 In E Flat Major, Op. 27/1 : Quasi una fantasia 2. Allegro molto e vivace

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 13 In E Flat Major, Op. 27/1 : Quasi una fantasia 3. Adagio con espressione

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 13 In E Flat Major, Op. 27/1 : Quasi una fantasia 4. Allegro vivace presto

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 14 In C Sharp Minor, Op. 27/2 : Moonlight 2. Allegretto

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata 14 In C Sharp Minor, Op. 27/2 : Moonlight 3. Presto agitato

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 14 In C Sharp Minor, Op. 27/2 : Moonlight - 1. Adagio sostenuto

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 15 In D, Op. 28 : Pastoral - 1. Allegro

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 15 In D, Op. 28 : Pastoral 2. Andante

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 15 In D, Op. 28 : Pastoral 3. Scherzo, Allegro vivace

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 15 In D, Op. 28 : Pastoral 4. Rondo, Allegro ma non troppo

Artur Schnabel

