Альбом
Постер альбома A Foggy Day - The Gerorge Gershwin Song Book, Vol. 2

A Foggy Day - The Gerorge Gershwin Song Book, Vol. 2

Ella Fitzgerald

American Songbook Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2011
Aren't You Kind of Glad We Did

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Bidin' My Time

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Boy Wanted

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Clap Yo' Hands

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

A Foggy Day

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

For You, for Me, for Evermore

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

The Half of It, Dearie' Blues

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

He Loves and She Loves

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

I've Got a Crush On You

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

I Was Doing All Right

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Looking for a Boy

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

My Cousin In Milwaukee

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Of Thee I Sing (Baby)

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Somebody from Somewhere

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Soon

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Stiff Upper Lip

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Strike Up the Band

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

They All Laughed

Ella FitzgeraldNelson Riddle & His Orchestra

