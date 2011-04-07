Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ella´s Treasures

Ella´s Treasures

Ella Fitzgerald

Favorite Classics  • Блюз  • 2011
Обложка трека

Sentimental Journey

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

A Kiss Goodnight

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I'm Beginning to See the Light

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

He's My Guy

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Have You Met Miss Jones

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Baby What Else Can I Do

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Cry You Out of My Heart

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I Didn't Mean a Word I Said

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Benny's Coming Home On Saturday

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Deedle De Dum

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Everybody Step

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Baby, Won't You Please Come Home?

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I Fell In Love With a Dream

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Guilty

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Betcha Nickel

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I'm Just a Lucky So and So

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Five O'Clock Whistle

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

The Lady Is a Tramp

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

If It Weren't for You

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Love Is the Thing So They Say

Ella Fitzgerald

