Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Oscar's Boogie - The RCA Recordings, Vol. 2

Oscar's Boogie - The RCA Recordings, Vol. 2

Oscar Peterson

Jazz Classics  • Джаз  • 2011
Обложка трека

Indiana

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Margie

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

I Surrender Dear

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

I Don't Stand a Ghost of a Chance With You

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Oscar's Boogie

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Smiles

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Stairway to the Stars

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Poor Butterfly

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Oo-Bop Sh'bam

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Sweet Georgia Brown

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Sleepy Time Gal

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Rockin' In Rhythm

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Fine and Dandy

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

My Heart Stood Still

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Somebody Loves Me

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

At Sundown

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Canadian Giant, 1945-1952

The Canadian Giant, 1945-1952

Постер альбома Plays Irving Berlin

Plays Irving Berlin

Постер альбома Plays The Duke Ellington Song Book

Plays The Duke Ellington Song Book

Постер альбома Oscar Peterson Plays the Harold Arlen Songbook

Oscar Peterson Plays the Harold Arlen Songbook

Постер альбома Something Warm

Something Warm

Постер альбома Fiorello!

Fiorello!

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Pascal Danel - Classiques

Pascal Danel - Classiques

Постер альбома History Records - Classical Edition 83 (Original Recordings - Remastered)

History Records - Classical Edition 83 (Original Recordings - Remastered)

Постер альбома Les Duos

Les Duos

Постер альбома Benjamin Koppel Presents: Anders Koppel & Kenny Werner

Benjamin Koppel Presents: Anders Koppel & Kenny Werner

Постер альбома Live & Let Live-Love For Japan

Live & Let Live-Love For Japan

Постер альбома Interplay for 2 Trumpets and 2 Tenors / Wheelin' and Dealin

Interplay for 2 Trumpets and 2 Tenors / Wheelin' and Dealin