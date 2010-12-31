Информация о правообладателе: Rosenklang
Трек · 2010
Miracle
4 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Другие альбомы артиста
Carmina Burana2019 · Сингл · Philip Pickett
Music from the Courts of Europe - London2019 · Альбом · James Bowman
J.S. Bach: Matthaus Passion2018 · Сингл · King's College Choir
Handel Edition, Vol. 92018 · Сингл · Orchester der Deutschen Händel-Solisten
Boyce: Ode For St Cecilia's Day2000 · Сингл · Graham Lea-Cox
Boyce: David's Lamentation over Saul and Jonathan2000 · Сингл · Pavlo Beznosiuk
Schubert: Mass in A flat D678; Stabat Mater D175: Hymn to the Holy Spirit D948; Psalm 92 D9531999 · Сингл · Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Stainer: The Crucifixion1997 · Альбом · John Stainer
Knightly Passions: The Songs of Oswald von Wolkenstein1996 · Альбом · Michael George
Purcell: Dioclesian1995 · Альбом · Henry Purcell
Monteverdi: Il Combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda; Ballo delle Ingrate; Tirsi e Clori1995 · Сингл · Tessa Bonner
Telemann: Die Donner-Ode1994 · Альбом · Georg Philipp Telemann
Blow: Venus & Adonis1994 · Сингл · Catherine Bott
Music from the Courts of Europe - London1993 · Альбом · Michael George
Mozart: Coronation Mass; Vesperae solennes de confessore1993 · Сингл · Emma Kirkby
Handel: Acis und Galatea (Arr. Mozart)1992 · Сингл · Lynne Dawson
Haydn: The Creation1990 · Сингл · The Academy Of Ancient Music Chorus
Carmina Burana - Gesänge des Mittelalters1989 · Альбом · Catherine Bott
Purcell: Odes "Come, ye sons"; " Welcome to all"; "Of old, when heroes"1989 · Сингл · Michael George