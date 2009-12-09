Paris Canaille

Documents 1944-1952

2023 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Greatest Songs

2022 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Opus X

2022 · Сингл · Léo Ferré

Movie Songs

2022 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Arrows in the Gale

2022 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Anthology 2022

2021 · Сингл · Léo Ferré

Last Night

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

St. Nicholas - For Young Folks

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Christmas In The Old Home

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Under The Christmas Tree

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

I'm Looking for an Angel

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Remastered Hits Vol 3

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Music Bar

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Day Dawn

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Timeout Music

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Cherry

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Chansons incontournables

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

My Car Sounds

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

A Funny Couple

2021 · Альбом · Léo Ferré

Only The Best Hits