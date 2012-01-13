О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Текст песни

(You're a trouble maker)

You aint nothin but a trouble maker girl

You had me hooked again

From the minute you sat down

The way you bite your lip got my head spinning around

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Allmusica
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Glad You Came Ma Cherie
Glad You Came Ma Cherie2012 · Альбом · David Dog
Релиз What Makes You Beautiful
What Makes You Beautiful2012 · Альбом · David Dog
Релиз What Makes You Beautiful
What Makes You Beautiful2012 · Альбом · David Dog
Релиз All over the World (You Make Me Feel Mix)
All over the World (You Make Me Feel Mix)2011 · Сингл · David Dog
Релиз All over the World (Black out Mix)
All over the World (Black out Mix)2011 · Сингл · David Dog
Релиз All over the World (Take Care Mix)
All over the World (Take Care Mix)2011 · Сингл · David Dog
Релиз All over the World (Not over You Mix)
All over the World (Not over You Mix)2011 · Сингл · David Dog
Релиз All over the World (Don't Stop the Music Mix)
All over the World (Don't Stop the Music Mix)2011 · Сингл · David Dog

Похожие артисты

David Dog
Артист

David Dog

Mohombi
Артист

Mohombi

Showmusik
Артист

Showmusik

Ciara
Артист

Ciara

Mad Nazarow
Артист

Mad Nazarow

Daddy Yankee
Артист

Daddy Yankee

Do-Mi-No
Артист

Do-Mi-No

Sheryfa Luna
Артист

Sheryfa Luna

Lindsay Lohan
Артист

Lindsay Lohan

Mr C
Артист

Mr C

N.Ayer
Артист

N.Ayer

Fabolous
Артист

Fabolous

Jennifer Lopez
Артист

Jennifer Lopez