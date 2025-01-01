О нас

Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Britten: Choral Works
Britten: Choral Works2019 · Сингл · George Malcolm
Релиз J.S. Bach: Six Cantatas
J.S. Bach: Six Cantatas2019 · Сингл · Raymond Koster
Релиз The World Of George Malcolm
The World Of George Malcolm2017 · Сингл · George Malcolm
Релиз J.S. Bach: Harpsichord Concertos / The Art Of Fugue
J.S. Bach: Harpsichord Concertos / The Art Of Fugue2017 · Сингл · Members of the Philomusica of London
Релиз Music For Four Harpsichords
Music For Four Harpsichords2017 · Сингл · Raymond Leppard
Релиз Arne, C.P.E. Bach & J.C. Bach: Harpsichord Concertos
Arne, C.P.E. Bach & J.C. Bach: Harpsichord Concertos2017 · Альбом · The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Релиз Handel: Sonates pour violon et clavecin (Mono Version)
Handel: Sonates pour violon et clavecin (Mono Version)2015 · Альбом · Alfredo Campoli
Релиз Anerio: Missa pro defunctis (Stereo Version)
Anerio: Missa pro defunctis (Stereo Version)2015 · Альбом · Choir of the Carmelite Priory
Релиз Anerio: Missa pro defunctis (Mono Version)
Anerio: Missa pro defunctis (Mono Version)2014 · Альбом · George Malcolm
Релиз Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, George Malcolm vs. Irmgard Lechner (Compare 2 Versions)
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, George Malcolm vs. Irmgard Lechner (Compare 2 Versions)2014 · Альбом · George Malcolm
Релиз Britten: Cantata Academica & autres œuvres chorales (Stereo Version)
Britten: Cantata Academica & autres œuvres chorales (Stereo Version)2014 · Альбом · Peter Pears
Релиз 17th Century Motets (Stereo Version)
17th Century Motets (Stereo Version)2013 · Альбом · Peter Pears
Релиз Bach: 6 Sonates pour violon, BWV 1014-1019 (Stereo Version)
Bach: 6 Sonates pour violon, BWV 1014-1019 (Stereo Version)2013 · Альбом · Yehudi Menuhin
Релиз George Malcolm Plays Bach
George Malcolm Plays Bach2013 · Альбом · George Malcolm
Релиз Bach: Chromatic Fantasia & Fugue, BWV 903 (Remastered)
Bach: Chromatic Fantasia & Fugue, BWV 903 (Remastered)2012 · Альбом · George Malcolm
Релиз Bach: Three Keyboard Concertos
Bach: Three Keyboard Concertos2009 · Альбом · English Chamber Orchestra
Релиз Purcell: Sweeter than Roses / Britten: Winter Words
Purcell: Sweeter than Roses / Britten: Winter Words2006 · Сингл · George Malcolm
Релиз J.S.Bach: The 6 Brandenburg Concertos
J.S.Bach: The 6 Brandenburg Concertos2004 · Сингл · Northern Sinfonia of England
Релиз Music For Three And Four Harpsichords
Music For Three And Four Harpsichords2000 · Альбом · George Malcolm
Релиз Handel: Messiah, Pt. 1
Handel: Messiah, Pt. 12000 · Альбом · Georg Friedrich Händel

