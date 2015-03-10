Трек · 2015
Messiah
Информация о правообладателе: Interscope Records
I am the promise that you cannot keep
Reap what you sow, find what you seek
I am the sorceress down in the deep
I am the earth under your feet
I am the moon with no light of my own
