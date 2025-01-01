Информация о правообладателе: UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Трек · 1994
Theme 016
Другие альбомы артиста
Only Attraction2021 · Сингл · Pete Townshend
The Who´s Tommy - Das Rockmusical - Deutschsprachige Gesamtaufnahme Live2015 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Truancy: The Very Best Of Pete Townshend2015 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Pete Townshend's Classic Quadrophenia2015 · Альбом · Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Pete Townshend's Classic Quadrophenia2015 · Сингл · Phil Daniels
Empty Glass2006 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
White City2006 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes2006 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Scoop 31994 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Psychoderelict1993 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
The Iron Man: The Musical By Pete Townshend1989 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Before & After the Who: The Interview1989 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Another Scoop1987 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Deep End Live!1986 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
White City: A Novel1985 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Scoop1983 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes1982 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Empty Glass1980 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Rough Mix1977 · Альбом · Pete Townshend
Who Came First1972 · Альбом · Pete Townshend