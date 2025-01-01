Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.
Трек · 1993
Grainger: Handel In The Strand
Другие альбомы артиста
Frederick Fennell Conducts Percy Grainger and Eric Coates2017 · Сингл · Eastman-Rochester "Pops" Orchestra
Anderson: Orchestral Works (Stereo Version)2014 · Альбом · Eastman-Rochester "Pops" Orchestra
Frederick Fennell conducts2005 · Сингл · Frederick Fennell
Frederick Fennell Conducts The Music of Leroy Anderson & Eric Coates1996 · Сингл · London Pops Orchestra
Hi-Fi a la Española & Popovers1994 · Альбом · Frederick Fennell
Grainger: Country Gardens &c/Coates:The Three Elizabeths1993 · Сингл · London Pops Orchestra
Frederick Fennell Conducts The Music Of Leroy Anderson1992 · Альбом · Eastman-Rochester "Pops" Orchestra
Anderson: Orchestral Works1960 · Альбом · Eastman-Rochester "Pops" Orchestra
Vintage World No. 93 - EP: Hi-Fi Brasileña1959 · Альбом · Eastman-Rochester "Pops" Orchestra
Hi-Fi A La Espanola1959 · Сингл · Eastman-Rochester "Pops" Orchestra