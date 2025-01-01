О нас

Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Magical Movie Music
Magical Movie Music2023 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз Dance Around The World
Dance Around The World2022 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз Beautiful Music Around The World
Beautiful Music Around The World2022 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз East Meets West - Ave Maria and Ode To Joy
East Meets West - Ave Maria and Ode To Joy2021 · Сингл · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз Love Italian Style
Love Italian Style2020 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз The Music of Simon & Garfunkel
The Music of Simon & Garfunkel2017 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз Frederick Fennell Conducts Eric Coates and Leroy Anderson
Frederick Fennell Conducts Eric Coates and Leroy Anderson2017 · Альбом · Frederick Fennell
Релиз Frederick Fennell Conducts Percy Grainger and Eric Coates
Frederick Fennell Conducts Percy Grainger and Eric Coates2017 · Сингл · Eastman-Rochester "Pops" Orchestra
Релиз The London Pops Orchestra Performs... Johann Strauss II
The London Pops Orchestra Performs... Johann Strauss II2014 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз The Burt Bacharach Collection
The Burt Bacharach Collection2014 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз 50 Great Pieces of Classical Music
50 Great Pieces of Classical Music2013 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз 50 Great Pieces of Classical Music
50 Great Pieces of Classical Music2013 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз Christmas Concert Classics - A Yuletide Music Spectacular
Christmas Concert Classics - A Yuletide Music Spectacular2013 · Альбом · Nelson Corbin
Релиз Christmas in London - London's Christmas Spectacle
Christmas in London - London's Christmas Spectacle2013 · Альбом · Nelson Corbin
Релиз A Mixed Bag, Vol. 2
A Mixed Bag, Vol. 22013 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз A Mixed Bag, Vol.1
A Mixed Bag, Vol.12013 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз The London Pops Orchestra Plays Romantic Favorites
The London Pops Orchestra Plays Romantic Favorites2012 · Альбом · Conducted by Nelson Corbin
Релиз Christmas Music: The Nutcracker Suite and Handel's Messiah
Christmas Music: The Nutcracker Suite and Handel's Messiah2012 · Альбом · London Pops Orchestra
Релиз Soft Romantic Music - Tender Moments for Lovers
Soft Romantic Music - Tender Moments for Lovers2012 · Альбом · Nelson Corbin
Релиз Nutcracker - The Kids Christmas Collection
Nutcracker - The Kids Christmas Collection2012 · Альбом · Conducted by Nelson Corbin

