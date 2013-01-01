О нас

Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 & Symphony No. 29
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 & Symphony No. 292025 · Альбом · Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Релиз Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat Major, K. 595: III. Allegro
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat Major, K. 595: III. Allegro2025 · Сингл · Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Релиз Eastman: Symphony No. 2 – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2
Eastman: Symphony No. 2 – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 22025 · Альбом · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: IV. March to the Scaffold (Allegretto non troppo)
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: IV. March to the Scaffold (Allegretto non troppo)2024 · Сингл · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 "Romantic"
Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 "Romantic"2024 · Альбом · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 "Romantic": III. Scherzo. Bewegt
Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 "Romantic": III. Scherzo. Bewegt2024 · Сингл · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз George Szell conducts Beethoven & Schumann
George Szell conducts Beethoven & Schumann2024 · Сингл · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз Bartók: String Quartet No. 3 & Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin
Bartók: String Quartet No. 3 & Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin2024 · Альбом · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin: VI. The Chase
Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin: VI. The Chase2024 · Сингл · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast (My Fatherland) - Prodaná nevěsta (The bartered bride) - String Quartet No. 1 in E Minor, "From my Life" Overture
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast (My Fatherland) - Prodaná nevěsta (The bartered bride) - String Quartet No. 1 in E Minor, "From my Life" Overture2024 · Сингл · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral"
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral"2024 · Сингл · George Szell
Релиз Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral"
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral"2023 · Сингл · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз Schoenberg & Berg: Violin Concertos (2022 Remastered Version)
Schoenberg & Berg: Violin Concertos (2022 Remastered Version)2023 · Альбом · Louis Krasner
Релиз Beethoven: Five Piano Concertos & Mozart: Concerto No. 25 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 503
Beethoven: Five Piano Concertos & Mozart: Concerto No. 25 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 5032023 · Альбом · George Szell
Релиз Leon Fleisher - Brahms, Franck, Rachmaninov
Leon Fleisher - Brahms, Franck, Rachmaninov2022 · Альбом · Leon Fleisher
Релиз R. Schumann, Debussy & Berlioz: Orchestral Works (Remastered 2022) [Live]
R. Schumann, Debussy & Berlioz: Orchestral Works (Remastered 2022) [Live]2022 · Альбом · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз R. Strauss: Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184
R. Strauss: Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 1842022 · Альбом · Richard Strauss
Релиз George Szell conducts Haydn Symphonies 88, 92 and 104 the legendary Mono Recording new Hd Mastering
George Szell conducts Haydn Symphonies 88, 92 and 104 the legendary Mono Recording new Hd Mastering2022 · Альбом · Joseph Haydn
Релиз Schubert, delibes, pierné, grainger, sibelius, borodin & rachmaninov: symphony no. 8 - coppelia cydalise et le chêvre-pied - shepherd's hey - kuolema - prince igor, act 2 - symphony no. 2 - the final electrics
Schubert, delibes, pierné, grainger, sibelius, borodin & rachmaninov: symphony no. 8 - coppelia cydalise et le chêvre-pied - shepherd's hey - kuolema - prince igor, act 2 - symphony no. 2 - the final electrics2022 · Альбом · Nikolai Sokoloff
Релиз Tchaikovsky, Rymsky-Korsakov, Rachmaninov, Nicolai, Saint-Saëns & Halvorsen: 1812 Overture - The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 20 - Sadko - Prelude Overture - Danse Macabre - Entry March of the Boyars - The "light-Ray" Electrics
Tchaikovsky, Rymsky-Korsakov, Rachmaninov, Nicolai, Saint-Saëns & Halvorsen: 1812 Overture - The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 20 - Sadko - Prelude Overture - Danse Macabre - Entry March of the Boyars - The "light-Ray" Electrics2022 · Альбом · Nikolai Sokoloff

