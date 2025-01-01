О нас

Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз David Liptak: Brightening Air
David Liptak: Brightening Air2022 · Альбом · David Liptak
Релиз The Music of The Civil War, Vol. 3
The Music of The Civil War, Vol. 32021 · Альбом · Frederick Fennell
Релиз John Philip Sousa Marches
John Philip Sousa Marches2020 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз The American Civil War Band and Field Music
The American Civil War Band and Field Music2018 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз Mozart: Serenade No. 10 - Strauss: Serenade Op. 7 & Milhaud: French Suite
Mozart: Serenade No. 10 - Strauss: Serenade Op. 7 & Milhaud: French Suite2017 · Альбом · Frederick Fennell
Релиз Holst: Suites Nos. 1 & 2 - Williams: Folk Song Suite & Toccata Marziale - Mennin: Canzona - Persichetti: Psalm - Reed: La Fiesta Mexicana
Holst: Suites Nos. 1 & 2 - Williams: Folk Song Suite & Toccata Marziale - Mennin: Canzona - Persichetti: Psalm - Reed: La Fiesta Mexicana2017 · Альбом · Frederick Fennell
Релиз Frederick Fennell Conducts Sousa, Ganne, San Miguel, Prokofiev, Hanssen and Many More
Frederick Fennell Conducts Sousa, Ganne, San Miguel, Prokofiev, Hanssen and Many More2017 · Альбом · Frederick Fennell
Релиз Grainge, Persichetti, Khachaturian, Hartley And Rogers
Grainge, Persichetti, Khachaturian, Hartley And Rogers2017 · Альбом · Carol Dawn Mayer
Релиз Frederic Fennell Conducts John Philip Sousa
Frederic Fennell Conducts John Philip Sousa2017 · Сингл · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз SIERRA LIVE
SIERRA LIVE2017 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз Milhaud: Suite française (Mono Version)
Milhaud: Suite française (Mono Version)2015 · Сингл · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз European Music for Wind Band
European Music for Wind Band2015 · Альбом · Frederick Fennell
Релиз Ballet Music for Bands
Ballet Music for Bands2014 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз Classical Music for Bands
Classical Music for Bands2014 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз British and American Band Classics
British and American Band Classics2014 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз Milhaud, Strauss, Grainger & B. Rogers: Œuvres pour ensemble d'instruments à vent (Mono Version)
Milhaud, Strauss, Grainger & B. Rogers: Œuvres pour ensemble d'instruments à vent (Mono Version)2013 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз American Wind Band Classics III
American Wind Band Classics III2013 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз British and American Band Classics
British and American Band Classics2013 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз Contrasts in Wind
Contrasts in Wind2013 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз American Wind Band Classics II
American Wind Band Classics II2013 · Альбом · Eastman Wind Ensemble

