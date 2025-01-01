О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
Sonic Youth

Sonic Youth

Трек  ·  1992

Chapel Hill

Sonic Youth

Исполнитель

Sonic Youth

Трек Chapel Hill

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill

Sonic Youth

Dirty

4:47

Текст песни

Back in the days when the battles raged, and we thought it was nothing

A bookstore man meets the CIA, and we know

Throw me a cord and plug it in, get the cradle rocking

Ah, out with the redneck pig old men, and it's go

The hair in the hole in my head, too bad the scene is dead

Информация о правообладателе: DGC

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Hold That Tiger
Hold That Tiger2025 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Kotton Krown (Live)
Kotton Krown (Live)2024 · Сингл · Sonic Youth
Релиз Pacific Coast Highway (Live)
Pacific Coast Highway (Live)2024 · Сингл · Sonic Youth
Релиз Live in Brooklyn, Ny.
Live in Brooklyn, Ny.2023 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Death Valley '69 (Live in Brooklyn, Ny)
Death Valley '69 (Live in Brooklyn, Ny)2023 · Сингл · Sonic Youth
Релиз Brave Men Run (In My Family) [Live in Brooklyn, Ny]
Brave Men Run (In My Family) [Live in Brooklyn, Ny]2023 · Сингл · Sonic Youth
Релиз In/Out/In
In/Out/In2022 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз In & Out
In & Out2022 · Сингл · Sonic Youth
Релиз Daydream Transmission '89
Daydream Transmission '892021 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Rising Bliss (Live 1986)
Rising Bliss (Live 1986)2021 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Alpine Traum
Alpine Traum2021 · Сингл · Sonic Youth
Релиз You Gotta Show Me (Live '95)
You Gotta Show Me (Live '95)2020 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Live in Moscow (April, 1989)
Live in Moscow (April, 1989)2020 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Bull In The Heather
Bull In The Heather2019 · Сингл · Sonic Youth
Релиз Spinhead Sessions
Spinhead Sessions2016 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Murray St.
Murray St.2015 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Smart Bar - Chicago (Live; 1995)
Smart Bar - Chicago (Live; 1995)2012 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Evol
Evol2012 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Confusion Is Sex (Plus Kill Yr. Idols)
Confusion Is Sex (Plus Kill Yr. Idols)2012 · Альбом · Sonic Youth
Релиз Hits Are For Squares
Hits Are For Squares2011 · Альбом · Sonic Youth

