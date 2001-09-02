Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.
Трек · 2001
Dowland: In darkness let me dwell
Другие альбомы артиста
Julian Bream: A Tribute, Vol. 3 (Live)2021 · Альбом · Sir Peter Pears
Britten: Song Cycles2014 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Handel: L'allegro ed il penseroso, HWV 55 (Remastered)2014 · Альбом · Sir David Willcocks
Britten: Peter Grimes2010 · Альбом · Sir Peter Pears
Peter Pears - Anniversary Tribute2010 · Альбом · Sir Peter Pears
Britten: Serenade for tenor, horn & strings; Les Illuminations; Nocturne2006 · Сингл · New Symphony Orchestra London
Bach, J.S.: Cantatas Nos. 102 & 151 / Purcell: Celebrate this Festival2000 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Britten: The Rape of Lucretia2000 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Britten: The Little Sweep2000 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Britten: The Little Sweep2000 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Britten: Les illuminations2000 · Сингл · Benjamin Britten
Three Canticles2000 · Сингл · Benjamin Britten
Schütz: Historia der Auferstehung Jesu Christi1999 · Сингл · Heinrich Schütz Choir
Britten: Folksongs and Ballads1993 · Альбом · Sir Philip Ledger
Britten: The Rape of Lucretia; Phaedra1990 · Сингл · John Shirley-Quirk
Britten: Saint Nicolas; Rejoice in the Lamb1990 · Сингл · The Aldeburgh Festival Choir
Britten: Billy Budd/The Holy Sonnets of John Donne etc.1989 · Сингл · Benjamin Britten
Britten: Death in Venice1974 · Сингл · Sir Peter Pears
Bach, J.S.: Johannes-Passion1972 · Сингл · English Chamber Orchestra
Bach, J.S.: Christmas Oratorio1967 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach