Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Julian Bream: A Tribute, Vol. 3 (Live)
Julian Bream: A Tribute, Vol. 3 (Live)2021 · Альбом · Sir Peter Pears
Релиз Britten: Song Cycles
Britten: Song Cycles2014 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Релиз Handel: L'allegro ed il penseroso, HWV 55 (Remastered)
Handel: L'allegro ed il penseroso, HWV 55 (Remastered)2014 · Альбом · Sir David Willcocks
Релиз Britten: Peter Grimes
Britten: Peter Grimes2010 · Альбом · Sir Peter Pears
Релиз Peter Pears - Anniversary Tribute
Peter Pears - Anniversary Tribute2010 · Альбом · Sir Peter Pears
Релиз Britten: Serenade for tenor, horn & strings; Les Illuminations; Nocturne
Britten: Serenade for tenor, horn & strings; Les Illuminations; Nocturne2006 · Сингл · New Symphony Orchestra London
Релиз Bach, J.S.: Cantatas Nos. 102 & 151 / Purcell: Celebrate this Festival
Bach, J.S.: Cantatas Nos. 102 & 151 / Purcell: Celebrate this Festival2000 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Релиз Britten: The Rape of Lucretia
Britten: The Rape of Lucretia2000 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Релиз Britten: The Little Sweep
Britten: The Little Sweep2000 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Релиз Britten: The Little Sweep
Britten: The Little Sweep2000 · Альбом · Benjamin Britten
Релиз Britten: Les illuminations
Britten: Les illuminations2000 · Сингл · Benjamin Britten
Релиз Three Canticles
Three Canticles2000 · Сингл · Benjamin Britten
Релиз Schütz: Historia der Auferstehung Jesu Christi
Schütz: Historia der Auferstehung Jesu Christi1999 · Сингл · Heinrich Schütz Choir
Релиз Britten: Folksongs and Ballads
Britten: Folksongs and Ballads1993 · Альбом · Sir Philip Ledger
Релиз Britten: The Rape of Lucretia; Phaedra
Britten: The Rape of Lucretia; Phaedra1990 · Сингл · John Shirley-Quirk
Релиз Britten: Saint Nicolas; Rejoice in the Lamb
Britten: Saint Nicolas; Rejoice in the Lamb1990 · Сингл · The Aldeburgh Festival Choir
Релиз Britten: Billy Budd/The Holy Sonnets of John Donne etc.
Britten: Billy Budd/The Holy Sonnets of John Donne etc.1989 · Сингл · Benjamin Britten
Релиз Britten: Death in Venice
Britten: Death in Venice1974 · Сингл · Sir Peter Pears
Релиз Bach, J.S.: Johannes-Passion
Bach, J.S.: Johannes-Passion1972 · Сингл · English Chamber Orchestra
Релиз Bach, J.S.: Christmas Oratorio
Bach, J.S.: Christmas Oratorio1967 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach

