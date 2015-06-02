О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Kenny Drew

Kenny Drew

Трек  ·  2015

When You Wish Upon A Star

Kenny Drew

Исполнитель

Kenny Drew

Трек When You Wish Upon A Star

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек When You Wish Upon A Star

When You Wish Upon A Star

Kenny Drew

Jazz & Limousines by Kenny Drew

5:12

Информация о правообладателе: Jazz & Limousines

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Jazz Legends
Jazz Legends2024 · Сингл · Kenny Drew
Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Kenny Drew
There's No Business Like Show Business with Kenny Drew2024 · Сингл · Kenny Drew
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Kenny Drew
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Kenny Drew2023 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз JazzOmatic
JazzOmatic2023 · Сингл · Kenny Drew
Релиз New Faces, New Sounds
New Faces, New Sounds2023 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз A Harry Warren Showcase
A Harry Warren Showcase2023 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз Summer of Love with Kenny Drew
Summer of Love with Kenny Drew2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз A Harold Arlen & Harry Warren Showcase
A Harold Arlen & Harry Warren Showcase2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз Giants Of Jazz
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · Kenny Drew
Релиз Under the Moonlight
Under the Moonlight2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз Night Hike
Night Hike2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз Duet
Duet2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз In Black and White
In Black and White2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз The Funny Barber Shop
The Funny Barber Shop2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз Still New
Still New2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз Fine Dining
Fine Dining2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз A Fun Trio
A Fun Trio2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз Sweet Angel, Whisper
Sweet Angel, Whisper2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз A Duet
A Duet2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew
Релиз Those Draftin' Blues
Those Draftin' Blues2022 · Альбом · Kenny Drew

Похожие артисты

Kenny Drew
Артист

Kenny Drew

Sullivan Fortner
Артист

Sullivan Fortner

Teddy Wilson
Артист

Teddy Wilson

Marcin Wasilewski Trio
Артист

Marcin Wasilewski Trio

Charlie Haden
Артист

Charlie Haden

Ketil Bjørnstad
Артист

Ketil Bjørnstad

Paul Chambers
Артист

Paul Chambers

Tore Brunborg
Артист

Tore Brunborg

Paul Motian
Артист

Paul Motian

Art Farmer
Артист

Art Farmer

Kenny Burrell
Артист

Kenny Burrell

Vince Guaraldi
Артист

Vince Guaraldi

Roy Hargrove
Артист

Roy Hargrove