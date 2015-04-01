О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Lester Young

Lester Young

Трек  ·  2015

I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Lester Young

Исполнитель

Lester Young

Трек I Didn't Know What Time It Was

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I Didn't Know What Time It Was

I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Lester Young

Gifted

10:01

Информация о правообладателе: 2015 ts digital sound

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Sideways
Sideways2023 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio
Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio2023 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Lester Swings
Lester Swings2023 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз The Best of Swing Jazz - Tenor Sax
The Best of Swing Jazz - Tenor Sax2022 · Сингл · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Count Every Star
Count Every Star2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз You (The Essential Jazz Collection)
You (The Essential Jazz Collection)2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Mermaids
Mermaids2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Don't Blame Me
Don't Blame Me2022 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Blue Lester: Complete Royal Roost Broadcasts
Blue Lester: Complete Royal Roost Broadcasts2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Remastered Hits
Remastered Hits2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Fine Dining
Fine Dining2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз J.A.P.T Live at Carnegie Hall, Sept 17th, 1955
J.A.P.T Live at Carnegie Hall, Sept 17th, 19552021 · Альбом · Roy Eldridge
Релиз Press and Teddy
Press and Teddy2021 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Going for Myself
Going for Myself2021 · Альбом · Harry "Sweets" Edison
Релиз The President Plays with the Oscar Peterson Trio
The President Plays with the Oscar Peterson Trio2021 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз 6TET & 7TET: Complete Studio Masters
6TET & 7TET: Complete Studio Masters2021 · Альбом · Harry "Sweets" Edison
Релиз The Remasters
The Remasters2021 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Whiffs From Wilde Meadows
Whiffs From Wilde Meadows2021 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band2021 · Альбом · Lester Young
Релиз Goodbye
Goodbye2021 · Альбом · Lester Young

Похожие артисты

Lester Young
Артист

Lester Young

Wynton Marsalis
Артист

Wynton Marsalis

William Claeson
Артист

William Claeson

Cyrus Chestnut
Артист

Cyrus Chestnut

Beegie Adair
Артист

Beegie Adair

Immanuel Wilkins
Артист

Immanuel Wilkins

Charlie Haden
Артист

Charlie Haden

AKIO
Артист

AKIO

Hakan Brostrom
Артист

Hakan Brostrom

Magnus Ringblom Quartet
Артист

Magnus Ringblom Quartet

Billy Hicks Quartet
Артист

Billy Hicks Quartet

Dexter Gordon
Артист

Dexter Gordon

J.J. Johnson
Артист

J.J. Johnson