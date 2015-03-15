О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Gus Black

Gus Black

Трек  ·  2015

Paranoid

44 лайка

Gus Black

Исполнитель

Gus Black

Трек Paranoid

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Paranoid

Paranoid

Gus Black

Uncivilized Love

3:25

Текст песни

Kicking with my woman cause she cause she helps me with my mind

People think that I'm insane because I am frowning all the time

All day long I think of things but nothing seems to satisfy

Think I'll lose my mind if I dont find something to pacify

Can you help me?

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: India Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Uncivilized Love
Uncivilized Love2015 · Альбом · Gus Black
Релиз Autumn Days
Autumn Days2015 · Альбом · Gus Black
Релиз Little Prince Town
Little Prince Town2015 · Сингл · Gus Black
Релиз Today Is Not the Day to F#@K with Gus Black
Today Is Not the Day to F#@K with Gus Black2015 · Альбом · Gus Black
Релиз Waiting in the Cold
Waiting in the Cold2015 · Сингл · Gus Black
Релиз Femme Fatale
Femme Fatale2012 · Альбом · Gus Black
Релиз Split the Moon (Live at Lido)
Split the Moon (Live at Lido)2012 · Альбом · Gus Black
Релиз The Day I Realized
The Day I Realized2011 · Альбом · Gus Black
Релиз Certain Kind of Light
Certain Kind of Light2005 · Альбом · Gus Black
Релиз Uncivilized Love
Uncivilized Love2003 · Альбом · Gus Black

Похожие артисты

Gus Black
Артист

Gus Black

PJ Harvey
Артист

PJ Harvey

The Velvet Underground
Артист

The Velvet Underground

Madrugada
Артист

Madrugada

Dope Lemon
Артист

Dope Lemon

Ian Noe
Артист

Ian Noe

The Bones of J.R. Jones
Артист

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Mark Lanegan
Артист

Mark Lanegan

The Zombies
Артист

The Zombies

Donovan
Артист

Donovan

Syd Barrett
Артист

Syd Barrett

The Devil Makes Three
Артист

The Devil Makes Three

THE THE
Артист

THE THE