Bernie's Tune

What's New

2022 · Альбом · Stan Getz

Half-Breed Apache (Cherokee)

2021 · Альбом · Stan Getz

Half-Breed Apache

2021 · Альбом · Stan Getz

I Didn't Know What Time It Was

2020 · Альбом · Miles Davis Quintet

Stan Getz & Chet Baker

2018 · Альбом · Stan Getz

Our Delight

2017 · Альбом · Chet Baker Quintet

All the Things You Are

2016 · Альбом · Chet Baker Quintet

Our Delight

2015 · Альбом · Chet Baker Quintet

Chet Baker and His Quintet with Bobby Jaspar (Mono Version)

2014 · Альбом · Chet Baker Quintet

Stan Meets Chet

2011 · Альбом · Stan Getz

At The Forum Theater

2009 · Альбом · Bobby Timmons

Chet Baker and His Quintet with Bobby Jaspar