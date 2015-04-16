Трек · 2015
Georgia On My Mind
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: 2015 togethersound
Текст песни
Georgia, Georgia, the whole day through
Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind, Georgia on my mind
Georgia, Georgia, Georgia, Georgia, a song of you
Comes as sweet and clear, as the moonlight through the pines, yeah man
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие альбомы артиста
Masters Of The Last Century: Best of Louis Armstrong2025 · Альбом · Louis Armstrong
The First Lady of Songs: Ella Fitzgerald2025 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Best Jazz Duo2025 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
Gold Records, Oldies Selection2025 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerarld
Gold Records2025 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerarld
Recording Together For The First Time2024 · Альбом · Louis Armstrong
Bing & Satchmo2024 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
Louis And The Good Book2024 · Альбом · Louis Armstrong
This Is Louis Armstrong Part 1 & 22024 · Альбом · Louis Armstrong
The Definitive Album By Louis Armstrong2024 · Альбом · Louis Armstrong
When the Saints Go Marching In2024 · Сингл · DJ Solovey
Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-19562024 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Mr. Gershwin2024 · Сингл · George Gershwin
An Evening with Satchmo2023 · Альбом · Louis Armstrong
No Music, No Life2023 · Альбом · Benny Goodman
Go Down Moses Remix2023 · Сингл · Louis Armstrong
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues2023 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues2023 · Альбом · Eartha Kitt
JazzOmatic2023 · Сингл · Bing Crosby
Journey2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins