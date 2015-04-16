О нас

Louis Armstrong

Louis Armstrong

&

His Orchestra

Трек  ·  2015

Georgia On My Mind

Louis Armstrong

Исполнитель

Louis Armstrong

Трек Georgia On My Mind

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Georgia On My Mind

Georgia On My Mind

Louis Armstrong

,

His Orchestra

Weep Sweet Tears

3:21

Текст песни

Georgia, Georgia, the whole day through

Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind, Georgia on my mind

Georgia, Georgia, Georgia, Georgia, a song of you

Comes as sweet and clear, as the moonlight through the pines, yeah man

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: 2015 togethersound

