Margaret Johnson

Margaret Johnson

Трек  ·  2015

Papa, Mama's All Alone

Margaret Johnson

Papa, Mama's All Alone

Margaret Johnson

Room To Breathe

2:30

Информация о правообладателе: 2015 togethersound

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Top 26 Classics - The Very Best of Margaret Johnson
Top 26 Classics - The Very Best of Margaret Johnson2023 · Альбом · Margaret Johnson
Релиз Absent Minded Blues
Absent Minded Blues2021 · Альбом · Margaret Johnson
Релиз Second Handed Blues
Second Handed Blues2021 · Альбом · Margaret Johnson
Релиз Nobody's Blues but Mine
Nobody's Blues but Mine2021 · Альбом · Margaret Johnson
Релиз Second Handed Blues
Second Handed Blues2015 · Альбом · Margaret Johnson
Релиз Flat Blues
Flat Blues2013 · Сингл · Margaret Johnson
Релиз Papa, Mama's All Alone
Papa, Mama's All Alone2013 · Сингл · Margaret Johnson
Релиз Changeable Daddy of Mine
Changeable Daddy of Mine2013 · Сингл · Margaret Johnson
Релиз If I Let You Get Away With It
If I Let You Get Away With It2013 · Сингл · Margaret Johnson
Релиз Margaret Johnson (1923-1927)
Margaret Johnson (1923-1927)1996 · Альбом · Margaret Johnson

Похожие артисты

Margaret Johnson
Константин Сокольский
Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra
Billy Holliday
Billie Holliday
Sippie Wallace
Bertha Chippie Hill
Oscar Carboni
Jack Plant
Don Redman
Paula Green
Maurice Winnick
Cleo Gibson
