Информация о правообладателе: 2015 ts digital sound
Трек · 2015
She's Funny That Way
#
Название
Альбом
Другие альбомы артиста
Sideways2023 · Альбом · Lester Young
Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio2023 · Альбом · Lester Young
Lester Swings2023 · Альбом · Lester Young
The Best of Swing Jazz - Tenor Sax2022 · Сингл · Coleman Hawkins
Count Every Star2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
You (The Essential Jazz Collection)2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Mermaids2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Don't Blame Me2022 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Blue Lester: Complete Royal Roost Broadcasts2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Remastered Hits2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
Fine Dining2022 · Альбом · Lester Young
J.A.P.T Live at Carnegie Hall, Sept 17th, 19552021 · Альбом · Roy Eldridge
Press and Teddy2021 · Альбом · Lester Young
Going for Myself2021 · Альбом · Harry "Sweets" Edison
The President Plays with the Oscar Peterson Trio2021 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
6TET & 7TET: Complete Studio Masters2021 · Альбом · Harry "Sweets" Edison
The Remasters2021 · Альбом · Lester Young
Whiffs From Wilde Meadows2021 · Альбом · Lester Young
Strike Up The Band2021 · Альбом · Lester Young
Goodbye2021 · Альбом · Lester Young