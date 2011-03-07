О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Nils Landgren

Nils Landgren

Трек  ·  2011

I Will Survive

41 лайк

Nils Landgren

Исполнитель

Nils Landgren

Трек I Will Survive

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I Will Survive

I Will Survive

Nils Landgren

Lola's New World Classics - Cover Versions of Popular Hits

4:31

Текст песни

(Reprise d'une chanson de Gloria Gaynor)

At first I was afraid I was petrified

I kept thinkin' I could never live without you by my side

But then I spent so many nights thinking how you did me wrong

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Lolas World Records
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Christmas with My Friends VIII
Christmas with My Friends VIII2023 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз 4 Wheel Drive II
4 Wheel Drive II2023 · Альбом · Wolfgang Haffner
Релиз 3 Generations
3 Generations2022 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз Nature Boy
Nature Boy2021 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз Rudolphini Brothers
Rudolphini Brothers2021 · Альбом · Christian Lindberg
Релиз Christmas with My Friends VII
Christmas with My Friends VII2020 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine2020 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз Kristallen
Kristallen2020 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз 4 Wheel Drive Live
4 Wheel Drive Live2019 · Альбом · Wolfgang Haffner
Релиз 4 Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Drive2019 · Альбом · Michael Wollny
Релиз Christmas with My Friends VI
Christmas with My Friends VI2018 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз My Soul Kitchen
My Soul Kitchen2018 · Альбом · Ida Sand
Релиз Space Oddity
Space Oddity2018 · Сингл · Miriam Aida
Релиз New Eyes on Martin Luther
New Eyes on Martin Luther2017 · Сингл · Knabenchor Hannover
Релиз Christmas with My Friends V
Christmas with My Friends V2016 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз Christmas with My Friends IV
Christmas with My Friends IV2014 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз Redhorn Collection
Redhorn Collection2014 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз Eternal Beauty
Eternal Beauty2014 · Альбом · Nils Landgren
Релиз New Eyes on Baroque
New Eyes on Baroque2013 · Альбом · Jeanette Köhn
Релиз Christmas with My Friends III (Live)
Christmas with My Friends III (Live)2012 · Альбом · Nils Landgren

Похожие артисты

Nils Landgren
Артист

Nils Landgren

Stacey Kent
Артист

Stacey Kent

Emilie-Claire Barlow
Артист

Emilie-Claire Barlow

Thomas Dutronc
Артист

Thomas Dutronc

Peter Cincotti
Артист

Peter Cincotti

Erroll Garner
Артист

Erroll Garner

Lou Donaldson
Артист

Lou Donaldson

Cory Weeds
Артист

Cory Weeds

Jon Christensen
Артист

Jon Christensen

Madeleine Peyroux
Артист

Madeleine Peyroux

Antônio Carlos Jobim
Артист

Antônio Carlos Jobim

Coleman Hawkins
Артист

Coleman Hawkins

Lizz Wright
Артист

Lizz Wright