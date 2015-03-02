О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Henryk Szeryng

Henryk Szeryng

,

Charles Reiner

Трек  ·  2015

Variations on a Theme by Corelli, in the Style of Tartini (Transcribed By Zino Francescatti)

Henryk Szeryng

Исполнитель

Henryk Szeryng

Трек Variations on a Theme by Corelli, in the Style of Tartini (Transcribed By Zino Francescatti)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Variations on a Theme by Corelli, in the Style of Tartini (Transcribed By Zino Francescatti)

Variations on a Theme by Corelli, in the Style of Tartini (Transcribed By Zino Francescatti)

Henryk Szeryng

,

Charles Reiner

Best of Kreisler

4:39

Информация о правообладателе: BNF Collection

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 6
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 62024 · Альбом · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Mendelssohn, Schumann & Bizet: Orchestral Works (Live)
Mendelssohn, Schumann & Bizet: Orchestral Works (Live)2023 · Альбом · Andre Cluytens
Релиз Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Op.77 · Aram Khachaturian: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Minor
Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Op.77 · Aram Khachaturian: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Minor2023 · Сингл · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Minor, Op. 54 - Violin Concerto in D Minor - Cello Concerto in D Minor
Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Minor, Op. 54 - Violin Concerto in D Minor - Cello Concerto in D Minor2020 · Альбом · Van Cliburn
Релиз Bach, Mozart & Others: Violin Concertos
Bach, Mozart & Others: Violin Concertos2020 · Альбом · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Blissful and Glorious Classics
Blissful and Glorious Classics2020 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
Релиз Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 8
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 82019 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
Релиз Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 10
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 102019 · Альбом · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 3
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 32019 · Альбом · Johannes Brahms
Релиз Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 1 (1951, 1959)
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 1 (1951, 1959)2019 · Альбом · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 7
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 72019 · Альбом · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Mozart: Complete Works for Violin and Orchestra
Mozart: Complete Works for Violin and Orchestra2018 · Сингл · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Vivaldi: The Four Seasons etc
Vivaldi: The Four Seasons etc2018 · Сингл · English Chamber Orchestra
Релиз Slavní čeští houslisté: Václav Snítil
Slavní čeští houslisté: Václav Snítil2018 · Альбом · Vaclav Snitil
Релиз Famous Czech Violinists: Václav Snítil
Famous Czech Violinists: Václav Snítil2017 · Альбом · Vaclav Snitil
Релиз Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 1: Bach (Live)
Henryk Szeryng, Vol. 1: Bach (Live)2017 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
Релиз Henryk Szeryng in Recital
Henryk Szeryng in Recital2016 · Альбом · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Lalo: Symphonie espagnole in D Minor, Op. 21
Lalo: Symphonie espagnole in D Minor, Op. 212016 · Сингл · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, TH 59
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, TH 592016 · Сингл · Henryk Szeryng
Релиз Classical Violin Giants, Vol. 5
Classical Violin Giants, Vol. 52016 · Альбом · Nathan Milstein

Похожие артисты

Henryk Szeryng
Артист

Henryk Szeryng

Benedetti Baroque Orchestra
Артист

Benedetti Baroque Orchestra

Edo De Waart
Артист

Edo De Waart

Freiburger Barockorchester
Артист

Freiburger Barockorchester

Семен Бычков
Артист

Семен Бычков

Stuttgarter Kammerorchester
Артист

Stuttgarter Kammerorchester

Iona Brown
Артист

Iona Brown

Helmut Winschermann
Артист

Helmut Winschermann

Igor Kipnis
Артист

Igor Kipnis

Karl Münchinger
Артист

Karl Münchinger

Accademia Bizantina
Артист

Accademia Bizantina

Hans-Peter Weber
Артист

Hans-Peter Weber

宮本文昭
Артист

宮本文昭