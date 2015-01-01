Информация о правообладателе: EG Jazz
Трек · 2015
Les feuilles mortes
#
Название
Альбом
Другие альбомы артиста
In This Quiet Room2025 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Une Femme Est Une Femme (Bande Originale Du Film)2024 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
A Paris Dans Chaque Faubourge - Michel Legrand2023 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Strings on Fire2023 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Debut2022 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Noëls d'espoir2022 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Jitterburg Waltz2022 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
In Black and White2022 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Les feuilles mortes2022 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Movie Songs2022 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Michel et Benjamin Legrand en concert : Les liens du Jazz (Festival jazz en Touraine 16 septembre 2008) [Live]2022 · Альбом · Benjamin Legrand
A Fun Trio2022 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
The Ox and the Frog2022 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Fresh Fruit2022 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Advent2021 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
St. Nicholas - For Young Folks2021 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
Lost in Music - Be Near Me2021 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
On the Point2021 · Альбом · Michel Legrand
C'est Magnifique2021 · Альбом · Emil Stern
Up to Date2021 · Альбом · Michel Legrand