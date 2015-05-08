О нас

Bobby Helms

Bobby Helms

Трек  ·  2015

Most of the Time (Remastered)

Bobby Helms

Исполнитель

Bobby Helms

Трек Most of the Time (Remastered)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Most of the Time (Remastered)

Most of the Time (Remastered)

Bobby Helms

Singing' to the Moonlight

2:44

Текст песни

Most of the time I'm lyin' here crying

I think oh how nice it would be

If we both would be back together

And forget the troubles that have set us free

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: What a Wonderful Masterpieces Recordings World

