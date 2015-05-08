Информация о правообладателе: What a Wonderful Masterpieces Recordings World
Трек · 2015
You Can Have Him, I Don't Want Him Blues (Remastered)
Другие альбомы артиста
Live Music2022 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
In the Effervescence of Harlem Renaissance - 1920S-1930S: Classical Blues, Jazz & Vaudeville Female Singers Collection - 20 Vol.2022 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Fantastic Christmas Songs2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
My Jazzy Kiss2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Riding Where Sunshine2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Wild Mood Best Tracks2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
City Bouncing Uptown2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Deep in My Music2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Buzzy Suite Masters2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Delight Beautiful Tracks2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Time Songs Imagination2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
The Great Masterpieces Maker2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Mem'ries of You, Mamie2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Sensational Flight Call2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Daylights Nightlights Best Songs2021 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
My Magic Christmas Songs2020 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
You Can't Keep a Good Man Down2020 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Milestones of Legends - Female Blues, Vol. 12018 · Альбом · Bessie Smith
The Best of Christmas Holidays2016 · Альбом · Mamie Smith
Listen My Shuffle2016 · Альбом · Mamie Smith