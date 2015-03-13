О нас

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Star Wars & Return of the Jedi
Star Wars & Return of the Jedi2019 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Schubert: Klaviermusik
Schubert: Klaviermusik2019 · Альбом · Franz Schubert
Релиз Classical Essentials, Vol. 1
Classical Essentials, Vol. 12018 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз Highlights of Charles Gerhardt, Vol. 3
Highlights of Charles Gerhardt, Vol. 32018 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Highlights of Charles Gerhardt, Vol. 2
Highlights of Charles Gerhardt, Vol. 22017 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Highlights of Charles Gerhardt, Vol. 1
Highlights of Charles Gerhardt, Vol. 12017 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Reader's Digest Music: Car Tunes: Classical Hits the Highway
Reader's Digest Music: Car Tunes: Classical Hits the Highway2013 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Major & Karelia Suite
Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Major & Karelia Suite2013 · Альбом · London Promenade Orchestra
Релиз Gone With The Wind (1939 Film Score)
Gone With The Wind (1939 Film Score)2012 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Smetana - The Moldau (Vltava) from 'My Homeland' ('Ma Vlast')
Smetana - The Moldau (Vltava) from 'My Homeland' ('Ma Vlast')2012 · Сингл · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Wien, Wien, nur du allein
Wien, Wien, nur du allein2012 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз Tresors D' Hollywood
Tresors D' Hollywood2004 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Bizet: Symphony No. 1 / L'Arlesienne Suites Nos. 1 and 2
Bizet: Symphony No. 1 / L'Arlesienne Suites Nos. 1 and 22004 · Альбом · Georges Bizet
Релиз Harmonica Concertos
Harmonica Concertos1993 · Альбом · Tommy Reilly
Релиз Max Steiner's Classic Film Score: Gone With The Wind
Max Steiner's Classic Film Score: Gone With The Wind1990 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз The French Touch
The French Touch1978 · Сингл · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Classic Film Scores: Lost Horizon
Classic Film Scores: Lost Horizon1976 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз James Galway - The Man with the Golden Flute
James Galway - The Man with the Golden Flute1976 · Альбом · James Galway
Релиз Classic Film Scores: Spellbound
Classic Film Scores: Spellbound1975 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt
Релиз Classic Film Scores: Captain Blood
Classic Film Scores: Captain Blood1975 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

Похожие артисты

Charles Gerhardt
Артист

Charles Gerhardt

Владимир Федосеев
Артист

Владимир Федосеев

Рихард Вагнер
Артист

Рихард Вагнер

Sir Neville Marriner
Артист

Sir Neville Marriner

Борис Эммануилович Хайкин
Артист

Борис Эммануилович Хайкин

Kirov Opera and Ballet Theatre Symphony Orchestra
Артист

Kirov Opera and Ballet Theatre Symphony Orchestra

Armonie Symphony Orchestra
Артист

Armonie Symphony Orchestra

Kirov Opera
Артист

Kirov Opera

Ballet Theatre Symphony Orchestra
Артист

Ballet Theatre Symphony Orchestra

Дмитрий Яблонский
Артист

Дмитрий Яблонский

St. Louis Symphony
Артист

St. Louis Symphony

Uberto Pieroni
Артист

Uberto Pieroni

Theodore Kuchar
Артист

Theodore Kuchar