Clichès (Live)

New York Saudade

The wasp (duo live)

The Complete Whitey Mitchell Sessions

Whisper (Want My Luv)

Rockin' in Rhythm / Day Dream

The Lo-Fis

Live Without Your Love (Remixes)

Live Without Your Love (Solardo Remix)

Live Without Your Love (MK Remix)

Live Without Your Love (Honey Dijon's Love Unlimited Remix)

Live Without Your Love (Mark Broom Remix)

Live Without Your Love

Live Without Your Love (with Steve Lacy)