Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

The One and Only - Les Brown & His Band of Renown

2024 · Альбом · Les Brown

Les Brown and His Band of Renown: The Sound Exchange

2024 · Альбом · Les Brown

Live At the Hollywood Palladium

2024 · Альбом · Les Brown

Listen Every Morning When You Wake up (Motivational Speech)

2023 · Сингл · Coach Pain

Les' Fifties Anothology

2022 · Альбом · Les Brown

Dancer's Choice Plus Composer's Holiday

2021 · Альбом · Les Brown

The Complete Song Books

2021 · Альбом · Les Brown

Let's Fall in Love

2021 · Альбом · Les Brown

Prelude for Minors Only

2021 · Альбом · Les Brown

Cherokee

2019 · Альбом · Les Brown

Day by Day

2018 · Альбом · Les Brown

Over The Rainbow

2018 · Альбом · Les Brown

Bone Voyage

2018 · Альбом · Les Brown

Too Late to Worry - Sentimental Journey

2017 · Альбом · Les Brown

Highlights of Les Brown

2017 · Альбом · Les Brown

You'll Be Set

2016 · Сингл · Da Kid Emm

West Coast Live Sessions

2016 · Альбом · Les Brown

Entertaining the Boys... With Crooning Tunes: The V-Discs of the American Forces, Vol. 3 (Remastered 2016)

2016 · Альбом · Various Artists

The One and Only

2016 · Альбом · Les Brown

The Magic Masters