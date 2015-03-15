Информация о правообладателе: What a Wonderful Masterpieces Recordings World
Трек · 2015
The Wail
Название
Альбом
Другие альбомы артиста
Everything Happens to Me2021 · Альбом · Bud Powell's Modernists
Trucker Songs2021 · Альбом · Bud Powell
Lush Life (EP)2021 · Альбом · Bud Powell Trio
Off Minor2021 · Альбом · Bud Powell Trio
Inspires2020 · Альбом · Bud Powell
Coffee Girl2020 · Альбом · Bud Powell
Castanets Dance2020 · Альбом · Frank SocolowÕs Duke Quintet
Everything Happens To Me2020 · Альбом · Frank Socolow's Duke Quintet
Sleepless Love2020 · Альбом · Bud Powell
Sunrise Surprise2020 · Альбом · Frank SocolowÕs Duke Quintet
Come Here Again With My Best Music2020 · Альбом · Frank SocolowÕs Duke Quintet
Dancing Couple2020 · Альбом · Bud Powell
Bouncing Time2018 · Альбом · Bud Powell's Modernists
Love Me2018 · Альбом · Bud Powell's Modernists
Strictly Powell2018 · Альбом · Bud Powell Trio
It's All About BeBop Jazz, Bud Powell Trio2016 · Альбом · Bud Powell Trio
The Best Of Christmas Holidays2016 · Альбом · Bud Powell Trio
Dream Dancers2016 · Альбом · Bud Powell
Ask To Dance2016 · Альбом · Bud Powell
In New Ways2016 · Альбом · Bud Powell